EAST GROUNDNUT SEEDS SCAM BEING ADDRESSED

BY SAMUEL KHWAWE

The three companies linked to the distribution of poor quality groundnut seeds in Eastern Province have started delivering the replacements to the affected farmers in the area.

Minister of Agriculture, Reuben Mtolo Phiri has confirmed the development in response to a press query from Diamond news.

Over 2000 farmers in Chipangali, Kasenengwa and Chipata Districts had raised concerns over the failure by the distributed groundnut seeds to germinate.

And Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Beauty Undi-Phiri says the distribution of the replaced groundnut seeds is expected to be completed in the next 7 days.

Some farmers spoke to by Diamond News have expressed happiness that the Suppliers have replaced the poor quality seeds.

Last week Diamond news learnt that the substandard groundnut seeds were part of the over $66 million contract awarded to three companies to supply various seeds under the Farmer Input Support Program FISP.