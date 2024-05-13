EAST PF INTACT – MILES SAMPA

By Best Jere

Patriotic Front (PF) faction President, Miles Sampa, says the central committee will soon meet to discuss the next steps for some PF Councilors and members of Parliament in Eastern province, following the end of a 48-hour deadline to state whether or not they accepted the appointments made by the Edgar Lungu-led faction.

Mr. Sampa tells Diamond News in an interview that some members’ failure to respond to the ultimatum implies they accepted the appointment and the consequences that will follow after the central committee’s deliberation, while emphasizing that there is a constitutional requirement to belong to one party.

John Daka, the Party’s Vice President, claims that the Party in Eastern Province remains intact.

Meanwhile, Morgan Ng’oona, PF Vice President for Mobilization, has expressed willingness to participate in future bye elections while also congratulating the United Party for National Development on its victory in the recent by-elections.