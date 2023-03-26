EAST UPND WARNS PARTY YOUTHS FROM BREAKING THE LAW OVER MEALIE MEAL

STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

25th March, 2023

Chipata- The Eastern Province UPND chairman Mr Johabie Mtonga would like to warn all those committing crimes in the name of the party to desist from doing so as the party will not protect anyone who will break the law,

It has come to the attention of the Chair that some youths are mounting road blocks and searching for mealie meal which is going into our neighboring countries, and the same youths are taking advantage to illegally export mealie meal.

He has appealed to the party members in the Province to leave the issue of mealie meal to relevant Authorities who are District Joint operation committee (DJOC) and Provincial Joint Operations committee(PJOC)

Anyone found wanting will be dealt with according to the law.

Issued by

Kapwata Davy

Eastern Province UPND Deputy spokesperson

0977851196