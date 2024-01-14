EAST UPND YOUTH CHAIR TO ENGAGE TWO PETAUKE LEADERS TO SORT OUT THEIR DIFFERENCES

The United Party for National Development UPND in Eastern Province has condemned the confusion that is allegedly happening between Petauke District Commissioner, Martha Mulenga and Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda.

This follows the recent report of the alleged harassment of the DC by the law maker during the commissioning of some developmental projects in some schools in Petauke.

The Petauke law marker has allegedly accused Petauke District Commissioner of causing confusion in the utilisation of CDF funds and that he is being sidelined on developmental projects being implemented in his constituency.

UPND Provincial Youth Chairperson Lyson Nyirenda says there is need for the two leaders to resolve their differences amicably as opposed to arguing publicly.

Mr. Nyirenda observed that leadership calls for maturity and humility because leaders have a common goal which is to serve the people.

He further appealed to traditional leaders and the clergy to help in reconciling the duo so that peace is sustained for the betterment of Petauke residents and eastern province as a whole.

Mr. Nyirenda says there is need for leaders to work together and ensure that people are given the much-needed development unlike what is currently transpiring.

He added that he will engage the two leaders so that their differences can be resolved.

