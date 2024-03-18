EASTERN PROVINCE DEPUTY PERMANENT SECRETARY’S TRANSFER IS NORMAL – PS THOLE CLARIFIES

Chipata, March 18, 2024, ZANIS…Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Paul Thole has clarified that the transfer of Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary Ms Beauty Phiri to Chinsali, Muchinga Province is a normal one that affects all civil servants in government.

Speaking in chipata today during a review meeting for the just ended youth day activities, Mr Thole explained that Ms Phiri is a civil servant who is transferable and that there is nothing sinister about her transfer to Muchinga Province.

He said this is contrary to some speculation on social media alleging that Ms Phiri has been transferred due to some issues and that she had been issued a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate the office.

Ms Phiri has been Deputy Permanent Secretary for Eastern Province since her appointment in 2021 by the current administration.

Meanwhile the Permanent Secretary has thanked all stakeholders for their support for the successful hosting of the 2024 National Youth Day celebration in chipata which was graced by the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Thole said the huge turn out of youths during the event held at David Kaunda stadium was highly impressive.

ZANIS/ENDS/LM