EASTERN PROVINCE DJ ARRESTED FOR CYBER BULLYING AND EXTORTION



A popular local DJ in Eastern Province, Steven Nyirenda, also known as DJ Steve from Katete FM, has been arrested by the Cyber Security Task Force for operating a malicious Facebook page.





Nyirenda, 36, is accused of using the “Private Eye Official” page to defame and blackmail individuals, extorting money from them in exchange for removing damaging content.



The arrest follows over 101 complaints filed with ZICTA and the police regarding the page. Victims alleged that Nyirenda demanded K1,000 or more to remove the defamatory content.





Nyirenda’s apprehension was the result of an investigation prompted by a complaint from Mwanansoka Rahab, who was recently defamed on the page. Digital forensic analysis led to Nyirenda’s identification.



Authorities revealed that the “Private Eye Official” page was used to post malicious, defamatory, and hate-filled content, causing significant distress to numerous individuals.





Nyirenda, a businessman and journalist at Katete FM, is currently in custody. Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of his activities and identify any potential accomplices.





The authorities have urged members of the public who have been victims of Nyirenda’s actions to come forward and report their cases, ensuring online spaces are safe from cybercriminal activities.