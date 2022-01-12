By Samuel Khwawe

Diamond TV has learnt that substandard groundnut seeds worth over $66 million were supplied to Chipata, Chipangali, and Kasenengwa Districts by three companies that were contracted by government under the Farmer Input Support Program-FISP.

One of the affected farmers Davison Tonga of Chalumbe Multipurpose Cooperative in Chipangali District who sounded alarm claims the seeds were defective as some have poor germination.

Mr. Tonga says the appalling situation is a detriment on over 2,000 farmers that are trying to improve their crop diversification.

Meanwhile, Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Paul Thole has confirmed receiving reports of the alleged substandard seeds from the three companies namely Kamano Seed, Zambezi Ranching and Cropping Limited and Farmers Barn Limited.

Mr. Thole adds that 2,254 farmers reported experiencing poor germination and arising from the complaint his office engaged the suppliers to compensate the farmers by replacing the product.

He further explains that Farmers Barn Limited has since replaced 1, 630 by 20 kilogram bags of groundnuts seed while Kamano Seed has replaced 624 by 20 kilogram bags.

So far only Zambezi Ranching and Cropping Limited is yet to respond to correspondence made by the Eastern Province Administration.

The three firms are yet to respond to a press query made by Diamond TV why they supplied alleged rotten seeds.

– Diamond TV