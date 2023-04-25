Eastern province new apostolic church youth involved in road accident.

Below is the statement from WhatsApp group.

On a sad note, our friends that traveled to Samfya for the INTERNATIONAL YOUTH FESTIVE have been involved in a ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT, some kilometers before Luangwa.

A few of them have been badly injured, and have since been rushed to Feira Hospital, while everybody else is still in the middle of the bush awaiting rescue.

We ask for your fervent prayers of healing so that we do not experience casulties. May each one of us say a prayer for our friends before sleeping.

Those with friends and family that traveled, Kindly check on them to know their status.

@Martin Chawanzi Nkhoma