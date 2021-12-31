By Samuel Khwawe

Eastern Province Procurement department has been suspended following alleged corruption and abuse of Authority of office.

Diamond TV has learnt that some Senior Government Officials at the Eastern Province Administration allegedly abused the authority of office and corruptly acquired a public property in the process of awarding of tenders for construction of low cost houses at the entry gate at Lukusuzi National Park in Lumezi District of Eastern Province.

Eastern Province Assistance Secretary Royd Tembo confirmed being among those suspended but could not give reasons directing all queries of reasons to Provincial Administration.

When reached for comment Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Paul Thole could neither confirm nor deny but says a comprehensive statement shall be ensured soon.

Anti-Corruption Commission ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe has confirmed to Diamond news that the Commission is investigating a matter, involving corruption allegations against some officials at Chipata Provincial Administration, but could not give further details.- Diamond TV