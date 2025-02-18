Eastern Province Receives 6.6 Million Condoms Ahead of 2025 Ncwala Ceremony!



Eastern Province has been stocked with over 6.6 million condoms ahead of the 2025 Ncwala traditional ceremony of the Ngoni people, set to take place this Saturday.





Provincial AIDS Coordinating Advisor Emmanuel Chama confirmed that the condoms will be distributed across all districts in the province.



Speaking to Breeze FM News yesterday, Mr. Chama said the supply was made possible with support from the United Nations Population Fund.





In addition, Provincial Health Director Mathews Ng’ambi welcomed the consignment, acknowledging that it will significantly support sexual health efforts during the event.





Dr. Ng’ambi emphasized that various health services will be provided, encouraging the public to take advantage of the opportunity to access healthcare, including condoms.





The Ncwala Traditional Ceremony, an annual celebration of the Ngoni people in Eastern Province, marks the first harvest of the year, offers thanksgiving, and honors the strength and bravery of their ancestors.



