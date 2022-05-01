EAT WELL EXPERTS DISCOURAGE HABIT OF ADDING SALT TO ALREADY FULLY PREPARED RELISH

Mazabuka District Nutrition Officer Mary Maliseni has discouraged the excessive intake of salt and cooking oil stating that it is unhealthy.

Speaking on Byta FM’s EAT WELL programme Friday evening, Maliseni explained that a moderate intake of salt reduces the chances of contracting diseases such as hypertension.

She further opposed the tendency of adding salt whilst having a meal.

And Nutritional technologist Marjorie Mudenda has since urged community members to avoid junk food where excess cooking oil is mostly used.

Meanwhile, a caller from Choma district Wilfred Siachitema expressed gratitude for the “Eat Well” information as he was not aware of the dangers of taking excess salt and cooking oil.

Picture courtesy of Wide Open Eats