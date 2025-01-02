EAZ COMMENDS ZRA FOR RECORD REVENUE COLLECTION PERFORMANCE IN 2024



Date: January 2, 2025



The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) proudly commends the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) for its exceptional performance in revenue collection during 2024.



This follows ZRA’s recent announcement of a net collection of K130.9 billion, surpassing the Parliamentary target of K125.3 billion by an impressive K5.6 billion.



This remarkable achievement underscores ZRA’s strategic focus, operational efficiency, and commitment to fostering a transparent and effective tax administration system.





The K17.6 billion paid out as refunds demonstrates ZRA’s dedication to fairness and accountability, fostering taxpayer confidence and compliance.



As a key partner in Zambia’s economic development, the EAZ recognizes ZRA’s pivotal role

in advancing fiscal sustainability.





The leadership of the Commissioner General, the Board,

Management, and staff at ZRA deserves commendation for their tireless efforts in driving revenue mobilization, which directly supports Zambia’s economic transformation agenda.



The EAZ views this achievement as a cornerstone for addressing some of the country’s critical

economic challenges, including debt sustainability and financing essential government programs.





ZRA’s stellar performance in 2024 is a model of resilience and adaptability, setting a high benchmark for public sector efficiency.



Looking ahead, the EAZ pledges its continued support for collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing fiscal policy frameworks, promoting economic diversification, and increasing

Zambia’s competitiveness.





As ZRA targets an ambitious net collection of K155.7 billion for

2025, the EAZ stands ready to contribute to this shared vision of economic growth and sustainability.





We congratulate ZRA on this extraordinary performance and encourage continued innovation

and partnerships to ensure a robust and inclusive economic future for Zambia.



Issued by:

Dr. Oswald Mungule

President

Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ)