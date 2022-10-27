ECL COOL GUY DON’T BLAME HIM FOR DITCHING STATE FUNCTIONS – KAMPAMBA

By Michael Nyumbu

Opposition Patriotic Front-PF Southern Province Deputy Secretary, Peter Kampamba, says former President, Edgar Lungu, should not be labeled as being bitter for shunning state functions organized by what he describes as evil people full of condemnation.

Responding to a statement attributed to Alliance for Development-and Democracy leader, Charles Milupi, stating that Lungu is still very bitter hence shunning state functions, Kampamba retorts that these events are organized by hostile people.

He says the former Head of State cannot attend state functions as he may end up being attacked by ruling party thugs as his security is not guaranteed.

Kampamba airs that the PF will not keep quiet when its former leader, who is supposed to be enjoying his retirement, is being verbally attacked by members of the ruling party.

He has since advised Milupi, who is also Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister to stop venting anger on Lungu, saying the former Head of State must be left alone to enjoy retirement.