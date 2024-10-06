ECL FACES K1 MILLION BILL IN CONCOURT AFTERMATH



Former President Edgar Lungu is now facing a one million kwacha legal bill following the dismissal of his application by the Constitutional Court to have three judges recuse themselves in determining his eligibility case.



The application, filed by his legal team, Makebi Zulu Advocates, sought to challenge the impartiality of the judges presiding over the matter brought by Michelo Chizombe, who argues that Mr. Lungu has already served two terms and should be barred from future elections.



Following the ruling, Mr. Chizombe has instructed his lawyer to present the former president with a bill for the legal fees, which he demands to be paid within seven days.



DMZ