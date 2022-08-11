ECL HAS ADEQUATE SECURITY – POLICE CHIEF

Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba, has clarified that President Edgar Lungu has been accorded adequate security in accordance with the conditions of service befitting a Former Head of State.

His statement follows an outcry from sections of society who accused government of not providing adequate security after thieves broke into the house of the former head of state on 9th August, 2022, and stealing two television sets.

But Kajoba says Lungu was even availed an opportunity to choose the Police Officers that would constitute the security detail around him at the time he left office.

The Police IG says claims that the former Head of State was denied his security entitlement by government are false and misleading.

Meanwhile, Kajoba has noted that Police have instituted Forensic Investigations into the theft that occurred at President Lungu’ residence in Lusaka’s Ibex area.

He has since urged the public to desist from making unwarranted attacks and theories on individuals as well as institutions, saying that Police must be given room to thoroughly investigate the matter.