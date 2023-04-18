ECL has been stopped from going to mourn Joe Malanji’s father in Copperbelt, Chililabombwe

The new Dawn Government has refused to clear the charted plane which is suppose to carry ECL to chililabombwe to attend the burial of Hon malanji’s father.
The fear of the unknown.
The new Dawn Government has refused to clear the charted plane which is suppose to carry ECL to chililabombwe to attend the burial of Hon malanji’s father.
The fear of the unknown.
This government is so scared.. paranoid about ECL. The man cant go to the Market, he can’t go to Church, he can’t exercise… now he can’t even attend a funeral for the father of his colleague, his former minister!
When Dickson Jere was praising IG Musamba yesterday, I just laughed..
The issues we have in Zambia are above the IG..Arrests will continue, Abuse of state institutions…and everything we have known the New Dawn govt regarding the misrule of Law will continue. The same play book, the same Choir master in White gloves still playing the tunes.
This is a total lie. Edgar Lungu does not need anyone’s permission to travel in Zambia.