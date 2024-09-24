ECL invites Dr. Fred M´membe, KBF

…lawyers, church, and civil society to save Zambia´s democracy



From PF Secretariat-24.09.24 [Smarteagles]



Sixth Republican President, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Lungu, has implored other opposition leaders, churches, and civil society to join hands and save Zambia´s fledgling democracy from total collapse at the hands of incumbent President Hichilema during a press briefing in Lusaka today.





“I ask others such as Dr. Fred M´membe, KBF, the church mother bodies and all civil society to join hands and save our country from dictator at State House,” he said.



The Sixth President of Zambia also reaffirmed his desire to continue working with the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) urging supporters to ignore stories of disunity in the alliance.



Amidst deafening chants of support from party stalwarts, Lungu advised successor Hichilema to address weeklong electricity, high fuel prices and the crippling prohibitive cost of living instead of fighting tooth and nail to knock out his predecessor off the 2024 ballot.



The media address comes on the back of Mr. Hichilema´s decision on Monday evening to suspend three Constitutional Court judges that rejected his poll petition against Lungu in 2016 namely, hon. Palan Mulonda, Annie Sitali and Mulenga Mungeni.



During the same presser, PF vice president Given Lubinda abhorred the fact that Mr. Hichilema singled out the three judges in an apparent retribution move just days before Lungu´s case eligibility case comes up for determination before the Concourt for the fifth time in two days’ time on 25th September.



The Sixth President said, the whole suspension of the three Judges smacks of rot as it clearly seeks to eliminate perceived ´enemies´ of Hichilema.



Dr. Lungu also called on Zambians to attend the October 18 National Day of Prayer en masse at the interdenominational church whose construction Hichilema halted after Lungu left office.



“Let us renew our relationship with God compared to that one (HH) who called the National Day of Prayer a “useless day”,” said Lungu.



Smarteagles 🦅