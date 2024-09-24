ECL invites Dr. Fred M´membe, KBF
…lawyers, church, and civil society to save Zambia´s democracy
From PF Secretariat-24.09.24 [Smarteagles]
Sixth Republican President, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Lungu, has implored other opposition leaders, churches, and civil society to join hands and save Zambia´s fledgling democracy from total collapse at the hands of incumbent President Hichilema during a press briefing in Lusaka today.
“I ask others such as Dr. Fred M´membe, KBF, the church mother bodies and all civil society to join hands and save our country from dictator at State House,” he said.
The Sixth President of Zambia also reaffirmed his desire to continue working with the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) urging supporters to ignore stories of disunity in the alliance.
Amidst deafening chants of support from party stalwarts, Lungu advised successor Hichilema to address weeklong electricity, high fuel prices and the crippling prohibitive cost of living instead of fighting tooth and nail to knock out his predecessor off the 2024 ballot.
The media address comes on the back of Mr. Hichilema´s decision on Monday evening to suspend three Constitutional Court judges that rejected his poll petition against Lungu in 2016 namely, hon. Palan Mulonda, Annie Sitali and Mulenga Mungeni.
During the same presser, PF vice president Given Lubinda abhorred the fact that Mr. Hichilema singled out the three judges in an apparent retribution move just days before Lungu´s case eligibility case comes up for determination before the Concourt for the fifth time in two days’ time on 25th September.
The Sixth President said, the whole suspension of the three Judges smacks of rot as it clearly seeks to eliminate perceived ´enemies´ of Hichilema.
Dr. Lungu also called on Zambians to attend the October 18 National Day of Prayer en masse at the interdenominational church whose construction Hichilema halted after Lungu left office.
“Let us renew our relationship with God compared to that one (HH) who called the National Day of Prayer a “useless day”,” said Lungu.
UKWA doesnt want you. Mmembe refused your overtures to join UKWA, Sean Tembo has called you out for what you are. Manje you want to resort to “makofi” to assert yourself on Zambians?
What a shallow chap with “mano yamu komboni”.
Is that how you assert yourself?
Let foooooooooooooooooooools join each other.
Whether you like it or not, HH is winning the 2026 elections again.
The church has been used and abused for long.
No wonder people are saying Lungu is not normal.
Between the reigns of Lungu and that of HH, where is/was democracy flourishing?
Yesterday, you held a press conference at Miles Sampa’s secretariat. Would you have allowed HH while he was in opposition?
Today, you come out as a ‘saint’ to ‘protect’ the democracy!! Really? Indeed you are not normal.
Fred Membe,KBF, lawyers,civil society must understand that ECL is a dishonest person need not to be trusted. He one time warned Judges not to go the Kenyan way.
Didn’t he close the Post newspaper? Who was not attacked by his cadres?
What a man? Has he repented?