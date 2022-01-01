ECL IS AFRICA MAN OF 2021 – Afro Magazine says
A very prominent Magazine which circulates in Africa and world over AfroMagazine has listed former President Edgar Lungu as African man of 2021.
AfroMagazine which boats with over a million subscribed circulation says Edgar Lungu has demonstrated that he is democratic and a states man who surrendered power willingly to Hakainde Hichilema.
It further says, Lungu has outperformed many African leaders during his tenure by investing heavily in Infrastructure development. It says given a hive of achievements of Lungu, the current President Hichilema may need to labour so hard to match the former Head of State.
This article is authored by pf trying to reconstruct Lungu’s damaged image. Lungu goes down in history as the most useless president Zambia ever had. He wás a fraudstar, a heartless and evil man. He never gave up power willingly. It took the intervention of RB and other foreign leaders to force him accept defeat.
So the writer of the article is not going to convince anyone on this.
RUBBISH AND USELESS MAGAZINE. HE IS NOT DEMOCRATIC BUT DICTATOR ,PROMOTER OF VIOLENCE AND UNRULY BEHAVIOR.