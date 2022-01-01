ECL IS AFRICA MAN OF 2021 – Afro Magazine says

A very prominent Magazine which circulates in Africa and world over AfroMagazine has listed former President Edgar Lungu as African man of 2021.

AfroMagazine which boats with over a million subscribed circulation says Edgar Lungu has demonstrated that he is democratic and a states man who surrendered power willingly to Hakainde Hichilema.

It further says, Lungu has outperformed many African leaders during his tenure by investing heavily in Infrastructure development. It says given a hive of achievements of Lungu, the current President Hichilema may need to labour so hard to match the former Head of State.