ECL IS BITTER – MWIINDE

By Michael Nyumbu

UNITED Party for National Development Youth Chairperson for Mobilization Trevor Mwiinde says the political comeback of sixth President Edgar Lungu was long anticipated as he is a bitter man.

Mwiinde remarks that the former Head of State is bitter as he has allegedly not recovered from the defeat he suffered in the 2021 General Election.

Regardless, Mwiinde says the UPND will not pay Lungu much attention and will instead focus on delivering on its campaign promises to the people of Zambia.

And, Mwiinde dismissed claims that his party is behind the power struggles in the Patriotic Front – PF, saying the UPND is more focused on working for the good of the Country.

Elsewhere, Human Rights and Political Activist Maiko Zulu says former President Edgar Lungu should never be trusted with the highest office the Country again.

Zulu tells Byta FM News that the former President is still sounding as arrogant as before and has not changed.

He said Zambia was turned into a war zone under the rule of Lungu, adding that it is not surprising to see caders resurfacing upon the former Head of State announcing his comeback.

