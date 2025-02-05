ECL is Doing Well-Mwamba



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba on Diamond TV Breakfast Show said;



“Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is in South Africa for medical review and has used the opportunity to have a short holiday. He is doing very well.”





“I just spoke to him a short while ago.”



“The UPND have peddled lies using State House rogue online media about the health of the former President and yet when Zambians attempt to discuss President Hakainde Hichilema’s health, they have criminalised such a debate.”





“I must emphasise that President Lungu is doing well and he will be returning to Zambia soon.”