ECL JOINS BLACK FRIDAY

Fellow Citizens,

I would like to acknowledge the ongoing Black Friday Protest by our Youths, which is targeted at addressing various burning issues affecting them, and indeed, us all. Today, I personally participated in this Protest by wearing black to identify with and encourage these patriotic young people who are peacefully and within the dictates of the law, visibly airing their views.

It reflects the values of our nation in their commitment to democratic expression and constructive dialogue. The movement is not only about airing grievances, but also a call for improved accountability in our governance system. Youths are no longer leaders of tomorrow but of today and tomorrow.

I call on all patriotic Zambians to join this noble cause. Participate, and together, we shall work towards common solutions to our problems and strive for a better future for all. Let’s keep on supporting and upholding democracy, transparency, and constructive engagement.

To you young girls and boys, soldier on and let your voice be heard but remember to do this in a peaceful way like you are doing so far.

Let us work together for an all inclusive society responsive to the needs of all our people.

H.E Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia

UKA Alliance Member