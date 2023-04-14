ECL MEETS ARCHBISHOP TELESPHORE MPUNDU AT HIS RESIDENCE IN IBEX ======


Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and former First Lady Mama Esther Lungu yesterday spent their afternoon hosting former Lusaka Archdiocese Archbishop, Emeritus Archbishop Telespohore Mpundu.


Recently President Lungu has met reaearcher, academic and political commentator, Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa and Civil Society Activist, Brebner Changala.
📸 PF Media Team

