PHOTO FOCUS: ECL, USA CONFER
ECL meets USA Deputy Chief of Mission, Her Excellency Linnisa Wahid
Lusaka- Monday, December 23rd
Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu on Monday met with USA Acting Ambassador to Zambia, Linnisa Wahid.
Wahid is the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Lusaka.
They two held cordial discussions.
President Lungu was accompanied by Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda and constitutional lawyer, Makebi Zulu.
How I wished The former President was as neutral as a true States Man like RB.
Such are visit if he was a States man would discuss progressive National issues not about his family issues and PF.
Especially with Nakachinda around!
How did Emma miss out?!
HH7 mpaka 20 sate 1 and beyond!