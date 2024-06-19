ECL PLEDGES TO BE A BETTER LEADER

ZAMBIA’s Sixth President Edgar Lungu has pledged that should he be given another change and chosen to lead the country as head of State, courtesy of Zambians, he shall endeavour to provide the best leadership, having been President before and having lost an election.

“If I come back as President when Zambians decide, I will provide the best leadership together with my colleagues. But I am willing to serve under any one from the college of leaders (in UKA),” former President Lungu said.