ECL PRAYS FOR DANDY KRAZY



On behalf of my wife Esther and our entire family, the Patriotic Front Party, and the Tonse Alliance, I extend my deepest condolences to the families who tragically lost their loved ones in the unfortunate accident that occurred yesterday evening on the great north road between Kabwe and Kapiri Mposhi. We mourn with you in distress and sorrow!





I also wish to send my prayers for the swift recovery of Wisley Chibambo, also known as Ba King Dandy, and all other survivors of this tragic accident. “Quick recovery Our King, King Dandy as you are dear and cherished to most Zambians indeed”. Our thoughts are with you all and your families during this difficult time.





Fellow Citizens, an accident is an unfortunate event that no one should wish upon another. In this regard, I wish to condemn people who have chosen to laugh and speak ill of the victims of this particular accident and call upon you all well meaning Zambians to join me in prayer for our fellow citizens who are battling for their lives or are mourning the dear ones.





May God bless all of us in this new year in the spirit of “One Zambia, One Nation”.



H.E Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia

Tonse Alliance Chairman