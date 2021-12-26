ECL RETIREMENT FROM POLITICS

I have received with reverence the news of the retirement of His Excellency Dr Edgar Lungu from politics. For me, ECL has been a source of inspiration and a true definition of what tenacity, capability and forward looking should encompass. There has been over the last few months series of attacks directed to him and even through that, he has committed himself to being a noble leader who did nothing but the best for the people who vested power in him by voting for him.

I want to take this juncture to praise President Lungu for having bestowed upon me the responsibility to serve my people as as National Youth Committee Member. Also, as Provincial Youth Chairman for Muchinga Province all of these are opportunities that led me to where I am today.

Most importantly, I want to profoundly thank him for the opportunity that saw me adopted as the PF candidate for Mpika Central in the 2021 General Elections, a moment like no other in my life.

I made mention in my maiden speech that ECL is a hero and his work cannot be erased from history, he worked his way to glory through conditions that made it nearly impossible for him to execute duties without fail or sombre, many took turns to insult and demean him but that did not draw him into contretemps with those who opposed him; what a man, what a President.

The retirement of his Excellency is a reflection of all the good he has left behind, some things which may be too early seen unknown and known too late. I also want to take this moment to wish his Excellency excellence and success in all that he will do after his political itinerary. Nothing will change the fact that his name has been etched on the pillars of greatness forever.

Hon Francis Robert Kapyanga – MP

Mpika Constituency