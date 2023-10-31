ECL RETURN AFFIRMS HICHILEMA’S DEMOCRATIC CREDENTIALS – MULENGA

Governance and Development Advocates Zambia has applauded President Hakainde Hichilema for being a true champion of democracy and good governance by allowing free political will to citizens in Zambia.

Executive Director Elias Mulenga has observed that President Hichilema has demonstrated his interest in defending human rights, freedoms of expressions and a defender of democracy and development.

Mulenga says the return of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to politics is a clear indication that the political landscape in the country is conducive for political players to trade from.

He has reminded politicians to trade fairly without interfering with the rule of law and up hold the peace and unity that the country enjoys in the New Dawn Government.

Mulenga has emphasized that in a democracy, political parties are subjected to checks and balances on their operations in order to maintain a credible political environment.

Byta Fm