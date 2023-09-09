

By EEP President Chilufya Tayali

ECL SHOULD JUST BE COURAGEOUS AND COME OUT, THAT, HE IS UP FOR PRESIDENCY

Gorilla politics can’t work with President Hichilema, if you want to battle with him (HH), you need to take up all your armoury and face him, otherwise playing victim to his “Mingalato” when you are also playing yours, will not help.

I am not speaking for or against anyone but, we should not fear, or be labelled as liars, when we say President Lungu is interested in Presidency. It will not help us at all.

Truth be told, if ECL would man-up and play politics openly, it would help with checks and balances because HH would jerk up and do the best for the County, because he would have a serious contender.

But politics yakabisila will just expose ECL to Mingalato za HH.

I want to see real action not ifyakubendelela. I like people who are forthright, good or bad.

I will be live tomorrow, at 20:00hrs, and discuss this issue

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!