ECL STUNS ZAMBIANS OVER HOUSE ARREST CLAIM

Former Zambian President, Edgar Lungu claims he is virtually under house arrest.

Featuring on BBC’s Newsday, Mr. Lungu claims he no longer enjoys police security but pays for security systems from his resources.

The former Head of State says through writing, the government indicated that he will no longer be treated as a former President.

He explains among the former presidential entitlements scraped from him include a chef and vehicle.

But his claim is what some political commentators view as a baseless attempt to spew a wrong internal political narrative.

Diamond TV