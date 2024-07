ECL TO ACCOMPANY FORMER FIRST LADY TO DEC



Former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu will appear before the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Anti-Money Laundering Unit situated on Fairly Road, Ridgeway area (old Ministry of Justice Building) Tuesday, 30th July 2024 at 09;00hrs.



Time; 09;00hrs

Date; Tuesday, 30th July 2024

Place; Old Ministry of Justice Building