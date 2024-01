ECL TO ACCOMPANY MRS. ESTHER LUNGU AS SHE APPEARS IN THE LUSAKA MAGISTRATE COURT

Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will accompany former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu to court.

Mrs. Lungu will appear before Magistrate Mbuyanwa Sinvula for continued trial.

Details below;

Date; Friday 26th January 2024,

Time; 09;00hrs,

Venue; Lusaka Magistrate Complex,

Magistrate; Mbuyanwa Sinvula.