ECL WAS RIGHT ABOUT ROGUE CIVIL SERVANTS- Ephraim Shakafuswa

ECL WAS RIGHT ABOUT ROGUE CIVIL SERVANTS



The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) fully supports the statements made by the Alliance Chairman Sakwiba Sikota SC and the Sixth President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, regarding professional conduct for civil servants, especially officers in the Zambia Police Service.



The expectations for public service officers’ conduct are clearly outlined in various Acts under the Republican Constitution. Any behaviour that falls outside the legal framework is the responsibility of the individual officer. This principle is evident when the police or state is sued by members of the public. In such cases, if a consent judgment is passed, the erring officer often loses a significant portion of their pension to compensate the plaintiff.





Similarly, holding overzealous police officers accountable in their personal capacity for actions outside the law is justified. The Police Act imposes strict measures to ensure professionalism within the Police Service. Moreover, citizens are empowered to take legal action against officers who act unlawfully in their individual capacity, sending a clear message that arbitrary misuse of authority will have serious consequences.



UKA reaffirms President Lungu’s message in Samfya: “To all police officers, as you receive instructions, I urge you to think critically and do the right thing. If you do the right thing and lose your job, in 2026, you will return, possibly even with a promotion. But if you engage in wrongful actions, I will personally hold you accountable.”



It is evident that President Hakainde Hichilema has failed to establish a new political landscape free from hate and revenge. Instead, these elements have been used to mask his political nakedness.



Accountability in public service is paramount, and officers must act within the law to maintain public trust. The current political leadership must prioritize justice and fairness over personal vendettas to foster a better future for all Zambians. The rule of law must prevail, and those in power must lead by example, promoting a culture of integrity and respect for the legal frameworks that govern the nation.



Ephraim Shakafuswa

Media Director

United Kwacha Alliance (UKA)