ECL – WHAT A COACH YOU WERE- Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya

A LOOK BACK AT A LEADER’S BLUEPRINT OF COMPASSIONATE LEADERSHIP AND DEDICATION TOWARDS HIS PEOPLE.



By: Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya



ECL – WHAT A COACH YOU WERE



And so I joined the race to become PF president. And I made my due application among my colleagues who expressed equal interest.



I thought I had gained sufficient strength for the lessons I got from ECL.



His empathy, his sympathy, his focus, his dedication, his diplomacy, his patriotism, his love for the people.



From his words to me personally, some of those words spoken and others scripted via smart phones and presidential red paper pads by those gifted fingers.



He always told me, ”the people”



I recall a day after he appointed me to his cabinet and how he encouraged me. “The people are really happy for you. Please don’t disappoint them.”



At that point, I realized that it was neither about me, nor was it about him; but that it was about the people.



These words impacted my entire space and time in his cabinet. He is my great teacher – he inspired me to love people a little more than my natural self.



Not of course to say – otherwise I could’ve been so bad.



If you learn from a good man –



ECL was good for me. Even in that innermost circle – I am sorry, I was there once or twice, he still radiated the love I enjoyed to experience.



His ability to understanding things so complex at a single presentation was really special.



His advice on intricate matters was special.



So, a disciple once said said, “I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ, it’s Gods power unto salvation.” If you know what I mean.



Is that the reason he kept borders open even when other countries were closing theirs? – love for people.



Is that the reason markets including streets remained open for business even when it was undesirable? Love for the have nots.



That Covid19 demon was really a devil.



Maybe that is why he planted clinics in Lunte constituency. It could as well be the reason why he upgraded schools there too.



But not only that;



He made the dream of communication possible for those have nots of my unserved and underserved people. How can we thank him?



He made things easier for them.



The aroma in reminiscence –



Oh – I just remember his micro coaching and actions as great. The thing also is that I could extrapolate to a macro level. Because I quite traversed the land of my birth.



From Imusho to Chama and from Kaputa to Sinazongwe.



It was really centre out. The story was consistently spread out.



I strongly admire ECL for his love for people – do you know; the good book say no one is perfect, not even the Archi-bishop his grace – you know who!



That one from the East. Not because ECL is from there, though it can be a good reason.



Did he expensively import electricity to cushion his people?

Did he subsidize fuel to cushion his people?

Did he store maize to guarantee food security for his people?

Did he collect decent mineral royalty from mines to assure forex inflows?



I thought he loved people as much as he taught love for them.



I pray that people may love you back.



“I love you Lord Jesus, because you first loved me.”



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK05.10.2024