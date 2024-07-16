ECL’S ADC APPEARS IN COURT



Sixth Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s Aide de Camp, Chanda in the company of his lawyers and family leaving the Lusaka High Court Ground.



Mr. Chisanga Changa the former Deputy Police Commissioner, is appearing in court for a charge of being an accessory after the fact to a felony.



The matter came up this morning for continuing of trial, but could not take off because the presiding judge is unwell and it has since been adjourned for tomorrow Wednesday 17th July 2024.



📸 Smarteagles 🦅