ECL’S CALL FOR EARLY ELECTIONS DOESN’T PROMOTE ANARCHY – KASAKULA

FORMER President Edgar Lungu’s call for early elections does not promote anarchy, therefore arresting him will be infringing his human rights, Chisala Kasakula, vice president of the United Liberal Party (ULP) has said.

Mr Kasakula said accusations by the UPND that the former President is inciting anarchy is retrogressive.

Mr Kasakula said “The UPND government is exhibiting the highest level of hypocrisy and we are not going to stand aside and watch them trample on our democratic rights as citizens of this country https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/