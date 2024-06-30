ECL’s ELECTION LOSS DIDN’T MARK END OF MY CAREER, I’M CREATIVE – IDC COMEDY

30th June 2024

IS he just a one-hit wonder? Could he have picked a wrong and short-lived comic character? Or does he have more to offer than simply mimicking former head of state Edgar Lungu? Winston Ngosa alias IDC is a Lusaka based comedian well known for mimicking former president Edgar Lungu.

The 30-year-old stand-up comedian, content creator, and actor from Mpika gained prominence in 2019 and 2020 due to his portrayal of the Lungu character, which was further accentuated by their physical resemblance, capturing the admiration of many citizens, including Lungu himself, who was president at the time.

However, Lungu lost the presidency in the 2021 general elections to UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema, raising questions about the relevance of Ngosa’s character.

News Diggers