ECL’S ELIGIBILITY – A CALL FOR DEMOCRACY AND UNITY



This week has been hot with ‘efforts’ to block former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu from appearing on the ballot come 2026 prompting me to make this call that instead of focusing on preventing his candidacy, we should engage and empower communities to make informed decisions at the ballot box as democracy thrives when people play an active role in shaping their future.



Remember that democracy consists of the decision to run and the decision to vote with the choice to stand being the sole responsibility of the candidate leaving the electorate with the right to vote only meaning as voters we should use our power to elect leaders based on merit, not support efforts to block any candidate.



Blocking candidates, legally or politically, weakens democracy and sets a dangerous precedent and with the Constitutional Court having already ruled on ECL’s eligibility, revisiting this decision should not bring smiles on those who hate the Sixth Republican President with passion as this, which we can celebrate as the anti-alebwelelapo strategy would harm our institutions as elections should be decided at the ballot, not in the courtroom.



As leaders, at whatever level, we should focus on fulfilling promises to the people and addressing community challenges, not eliminating competition, as by empowering communities and allowing voters to decide, we strengthen democracy and foster a more inclusive, fair society.



*Patrick Mwamba Salubusa*

_Community and Public Relations Expert_