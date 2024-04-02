ECL’S Facebook Page is back, interact with it

ECL’S Page is back, interact with it

For the past seven years, State House was a residence for me and my family, but I never took it for granted that I would not take my last stroll in these grounds one day; and yesterday, I did. But I did it with a sense of honour that I did my part, just like the five presidents before me.

Another man must now walk this road.

I carry with me great memories of the time I spent here; memories that we share with many citizens who came as our guests.

I’m thankful to the dedicated workers who made our stay memorable.

My prayer is that the next residents will also create their own wonderful memories