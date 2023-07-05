ECL’S FAMILY TOLD TO STOP SEEKING PUBLIC SYMPATHY

The Ministry of Information Media Director and Spokesperson, Thabo Kawana has challenged former President Edgar Lungu’s children to state clearly how they became rich

Speaking in an interview with Mafken FM radio, Mr. Kawana has noted that, nobody is persecuting Mr. Lungu’s children and all they need is to explain to the Zambian people and respond to questions asked by the media.

He adds that, if they were not ready to answer any questions that may inquire about their source of properties and cash during the press briefing they would have avoided it in the first place.

Mr. Kawana further advised the former first family that, crying and weeping will not solve anything and that they should just to give account of how they acquired their wealth.

And Political Activist Dante Saunders has described the press briefing by the Lungu family as a show to get sympathy from the people of Zambia.

In an interview with Mafken FM radio Saunders voiced scepticism over the intentions of the briefing adding that, the family of the former head of state must go back and review the political atmosphere when the former Head of State was in power.

Earlier this morning at a media briefing held in Lusaka, Former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s family expressed their grievances over what they believe to be the government’s attempt to play to the gallery in matters relating to their family.

Representing the Family, Daughter to the former President, Tasila Lungu Mwansa states that, the former first family has being facing prosecution by the state through the media on unfounded statements.

Mrs Mwansa who is also Chawama Constituency Member of Parliament says her family has been learning of lawsuits against them through the media, asserting that they should be informed first-hand about any matters involving them.

She further stated that her family is willing to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in any investigations.

Mafken FM