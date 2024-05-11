ECL’s Lusaka thunderous reception shocks UPND

The massive show of support and wild spontaneous calls for his return to the presidency that was accorded to former President Edgar Lungu when he took a walk on the streets of Lusaka has shocked the UPND to the core, Jonas Zimba has said.

And Mr Zimba, the renowned Lusaka lawyer has dared the State to proceed and arrest former President Lungu if they feel offended and chocked by the thunderous reception that was given to the former head of State in the Central Business District (CBD) out of which the Zambia Police have threatened to arrest the former head of State.

Mr Zimba has challenged the State to proceed and arrest former President Lungu if it is getting offended or irritated by his public appearances and exercising his rights of movement, association and worship