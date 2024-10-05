Simon Mwewa Lane Writes:
ECL’S SELF INFLICTED DILEMMA
It makes me sad seeing him like this.
Ba Lungu was forced to run a 3rd term by selfish elements within the PF. People like Nakachinda convinced ECL to attempt a 3rd term. Now look at Ba Lungu. He’s lost his benefits and he has lost so much weight.
It truly saddens me to see a former head of state walking around and fighting a losing battle.
The moment ba Lungu returned to active politics, some people’s respect for him exited. He will be in and out of court for the vast majority of 2025…it will drain him and it will exhaust him.
Emmanuel Mwamba worked closely with Ba Chiluba, he has first hand knowledge of the toll it took on Ba Chiluba’s health and wellbeing…and yet Ba Mwamba is at the forefront, encouraging ba Lungu to continue down a path of destruction.
Ba Lungu served TWICE, what more can he ask for? At this stage of his life he should have been on a beautiful farm somewhere, enjoying the next chapter of his life, but instead he had picked a fight that he will inevitably lose.
5 thoughts on “ECL’S SELF INFLICTED DILEMMA”
Ba ECL problem is he not doesn’t listen to correct advice. Correct advice to to him sounds like jealousness and suppressive.
Mulekeni it’s like “mwana is crying for a sharp knife mupaseni”.
Very true.
Zambians have a record of going forward and never backwards in terms of leadership at Presidential level.
What could be troubling the big man was well explained.He wants to fight for his family.And the way to fight is only to be a President.Now there are a number of competitors including those who very much want to show that they really sympathize with him when the family face forfeiture cases.I wonder how they will campaign and what message they will deliver to the electorate.The one who will win Presidency must be the person of a party that is against corruption and looting of public money and violence on innocent citizens.PF has made bad history in governance and one must not avoid talking about that as they campaign.And Mr ECL was President when the economy was getting destroyed.We are watching closely
People like the author are just too simple to read between the lines!!
The verdict is actually a give away!!!
You now have further evidence of a Kangaroo judiciary!!!
Lungu has the last laugh. It was a clever trap. The K 1,000,000 + indirect fine is worthy price to play!!!
Y most former African presidents follow a destructive trajectory