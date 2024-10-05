Simon Mwewa Lane Writes:

ECL’S SELF INFLICTED DILEMMA

It makes me sad seeing him like this.

Ba Lungu was forced to run a 3rd term by selfish elements within the PF. People like Nakachinda convinced ECL to attempt a 3rd term. Now look at Ba Lungu. He’s lost his benefits and he has lost so much weight.

It truly saddens me to see a former head of state walking around and fighting a losing battle.

The moment ba Lungu returned to active politics, some people’s respect for him exited. He will be in and out of court for the vast majority of 2025…it will drain him and it will exhaust him.

Emmanuel Mwamba worked closely with Ba Chiluba, he has first hand knowledge of the toll it took on Ba Chiluba’s health and wellbeing…and yet Ba Mwamba is at the forefront, encouraging ba Lungu to continue down a path of destruction.

Ba Lungu served TWICE, what more can he ask for? At this stage of his life he should have been on a beautiful farm somewhere, enjoying the next chapter of his life, but instead he had picked a fight that he will inevitably lose.

SMLtv