Economic And Financial Crimes Court Upholds 2 Year Jail Sentence On Mcpearson Chanda

Former PostMaster General McPherson Chanda’s 2 year sentence for stealing Social Cash Transfer has been upheld by the Economic and Financial Crimes Court.

The Lusaka Magistrate Court in 2022 sentenced Mr Chanda and 2 other former ZAMPOST senior employees over the theft of more than K350 million meant for Social Cash Transfer.

The Court also ordered the Attorney General to recover the money from the trio.

The three later appealed against the sentencing in the Economic and Financial crimes Court.

The Court has however rejected the lower court’s decision to enter a statutory judgement urging the state to recover over K300 million from the trio.

The Court has asked the State to take the matter to the Registrar to determine how much interest accrued on that money which was in the custody of the ZAMPOST and that is the money the trio will have to refund the state.

Mr Chanda is the elder brother to Kanchibiya PF member of parliament Sunday Chanda.

LONG WALK TO PRISON

(C) THE FALCON