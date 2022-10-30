When Miles Sampa resigned from PF in 2015

ECONOMIC FREEDOM FOR ZAMBIA WILL ONLY BE SEEN UNDER UPND – MILES SAMPA

AS HE RESIGNS.

Only UPND will give Zambians true economic freedom and I don’t want to be part of a group of people that destroyed zambia.

Miles Sampa resigned as Deputy Minister. Edgar Lungu in receipt of his resignation. After a 3 to 4 hour meeting at state house, Edgar has asked him to go pray about his decision.

Among the ministers present were Ronald Chitotela, Mulenga Sata, Mubukwanu and others.