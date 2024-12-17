ECONOMIC FRONT CONDEMNS REVELATION TO TRANSLATE THE CONCOURT JUDGEMENT INTO SEVEN MAJOR LANGUAGES.



By Ennie Kishiki



Economic Front, Former National Spokesperson, Humphrey Kabwe, has condemned the recent revelation by Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana, that the UPND government have planned to translate the Concourt judgement over Former President Edgar Lungu eligibility case into seven major languages.





Recently, the Ministry of Information and Media, said the Constitutional Court judgement over former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case, will be translated into the seven Zambian local languages on national radio and television.





But Commenting on the development in a statement, Mr. Kabwe, said it is embarrassing and unacceptable to see the government begin to waste the little resources that the country has, on a document which has got no impact on the collapsing economy of the country.





Mr. Kabwe, said even if the government translates the Concourt judgement over Former President eligibility case in all the languages, it will not reduce the costs of living or improve the lives of ordinary people who are suffering due to bad economic policies.





He further, appealed to Zambian to stand up and condemn this move of wasting money on this document, which he said has got no positive effect on the lives of the people.

#CopperbeltsFeelGOODStation