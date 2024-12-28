ECONOMIC FRONT NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON DITCHES WYNTER  KABIMBA  TO JOIN CITIZENS FIRST

ECONOMIC FRONT NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON DITCHES THE PARTY TO JOIN CITIZENS FIRST



…..says there is no way he can go to bed with the UPND as that is betraying the people of Zambia



Lusaka… Saturday December 28, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



Economic Front Party National Spokesperson/Acting Presidential Spokesperson Humphrey Kabwe has ditched his political party to join the Citizens First.



He was received by Citizens First Party National Women Chairperson Ms Faith Munthali and Deputy National Youth Chairperson Mr Musa Richard.



Mr Kabwe said he has decided to resign from his position in the Wynter Kabimba led political party because he cannot go to bed with the UPND.





He said he disagreed with the decision taken by his party to form an alliance with the UPND.



Mr Kabwe said supporting the UPND is tantamount to betraying the people of Zambia who are looking for the opposition in kicking out the UPND out of office.



“I have decided to leave the Economic Front Party because of the decision that the party has taken is not a very good one. There is no way we can go to bed with the UPND a party whose leadership lack integrity and morals,” he said.



“Last year we agreed to go into an alliance with any political party as we head towards 2026. I was surprised during the Central Committee meeting that we go into an alliance with the UPND. We have spoken against the UPND and supporting them is like betraying the people of Zambia.”



Mr Kabwe said Zambians deserve better leadership unlike what the country has in the name of the UPND.



And Ms Munthali, in receiving Mr Kabwe, said CF is a pro-poor political party under the leadership of Harry Kalaba.



She said Zambians didn’t expect the UPND to rule the country in this manner.



She lamentated that the focus of the UPND is to arrest their opponents at the expense of serving the nation.



