Economic Front spokesperson resigns, says he doesn’t agree with Wynter Kabimba joining UPND

Economic Front spokesperson resigns, says he doesn’t agree with Wynter joining UPND



ECONOMIC Front spokesperson and acting presidential spokesperson Humphrey Kabwe has resigned from the party noting that he does not agree with the party’s president Wynter Kabimba’s decision to join the UPND alliance.



In a statement, Kabwe stated that the EF’s sudden change of stance on the ruling party demonstrates lack of integrity and morals.



He accused the UPND of having capitalist policies which he has always been against since he joined the EF.



“It’s with a heavy heart that I make this decision but I had no option. I don’t agree with the position our party has taken to go into an alliance with the UPND government. Zambians deserve better leadership than the UPND. I can’t continue to serve the party with my full consciousness with this move our party has taken. Hence my decision to resign,” stated Kabwe.



He further claimed that the ruling party had failed to run the country and Zambians.



Kabwe added that he will continue to speak for them for Zambians.



He expressed gratitude to his former boss and the entire party for having given him an opportunity to serve.

https://kalemba.news/politics/2024/09/16/economic-front-spokesperson-resigns-says-he-doesnt-agree-with-wynter-joining-upnd/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 16, 2024