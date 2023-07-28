Economics Association Of Zambia Congratulates Musokotwane On Global Award

EAZ CONGRATULATES MUSOKOTWANE ON GLOBAL AWARD

THE Economics Association of Zambia –EAZ Board has congratulated the Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane on his global Recognition and Award of the Foreign Investments Network as Best Minister of Finance.

EAZ Interim President Isaac Ngoma notes that this achievement is evident of the Minister’s visionary leadership and commitment to the country.

Ngoma reveals that his organization is inspired by the way the Finance Minister has handled the country’s economic affairs since assuming office.

He is hopeful that his achievement this far with support from the president and the technical team will lead the country to overcome its debt burden and rebuild the economy.

Ngoma notes that the EAZ supports government efforts to rebuild the economy and therefore commits to work with all stakeholders in advocating for sound economic policies.

The association has since encouraged government to stay focused and work with the citizenry to stabilize the economy and grow it for a better future.