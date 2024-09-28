ECONOMIST CALLS FOR REINTRODUCTION OF EXPORT PROCEEDS TRACKING FRAMEWORK

Economist Yusuf Dodia is calling on government to reintroduce the export proceeds tracking framework to combat rising inflation and stabilize the Kwacha.

Mr. Dodia says the framework, initially introduced last October but withdrawn after facing challenges in January, could generate between 30 and 40 million dollars in daily revenue.

The Economist believes the framework is crucial for promoting transparency and accurate balance of payments data.

He tells Phoenix News that by centralizing export earnings, the government can strengthen foreign exchange reserves, foster financial stability, and provide the central bank with an additional tool for effective monetary policy.

Mr. Dodia adds that this shift could enhance economic stability and promote growth amid ongoing financial challenges while enabling Zambia to retain more export earnings, investing in domestic initiatives and infrastructure.

