ECONOMIST CONFIDENT IN NAPSA VIABILITY DESPITE SOME NEGATIVE INVESTMENTS



Economist Lubinda Habazooka is confident that the National Pension Scheme Authority -NAPSA- remains a viable scheme for pensioners despite a series of investments that have given negative results.



Dr. Habazooka says NAPSA, like any other investor, will see some of its investments yield positive results while others may not work as planned.



This follows the closure of Society Business Park and other challenged napsa investments such as the Kalulushi NAPSA housing complex and some partially occupied malls in both Lusaka and the Copperbelt.



However, Dr. Habazooka has told Phoenix News that people’s savings are secure under NAPSA and has encouraged the authority to continue investing in infrastructure development, and real estate despite these notable negative results.



And Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba says there is need for napsa management to follow the law to determine what percentage of its money should be put at risk in investments and has called for thorough due diligence before pensioners money is committed to any projects and investments.



PN