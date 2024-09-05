ECONOMIST PREDICTS DROP IN INVESTOR CONFIDENCE DUE TO GROWING ECONOMIC CHALLENGES



Economist Chomba Chomba says Zambia is at high risk of reduced foreign investment due to high inflation, load shedding, and higher interest rates among other weak economic fundamentals that are affecting the country.



Mr. Chomba tells Phoenix News that the current energy crisis that the country faces is significantly impacting investor confidence, leading to decreased economic activities and growth as well as unemployment.



He is worried that many investors will start having decision making challenges toward investing locally with the economic instability which may expose them to losses.



Mr Chomba notes that investors play a critical role in the economy and businesses hence the need to provide a conducive environment for them to make positive contribution to the economy.



He has since advised government to work on improving the currency stability; trade balances, and implements immediate initiatives to address load shedding as well as the fiscal deficit to boost investor confidence.



PN